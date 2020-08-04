You are here: HomeNews2020 08 04Article 1025239

General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: NDC speaks about voter suppression at weekly press briefing

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The National Democratic Congress held its 9th edition of its weekly press briefing live from the Party's Headquarters here in Accra.

The party is touched on, among other things, the 2020 voters registration exercise and presence of armed personnel of the military at Banda among other.

The Press conference was addressed by National Commutations Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Watch a live stream of the press conference below:



Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter