Politics of Thursday, 4 March 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Mahama addresses media after Supreme Court verdict

play videoNDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, is addressing the media after the Supreme Court of Ghana upheld the election of second respondent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The apex court by a unanimous decision dismissed the petition brought before it by Mahama who was the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the election. The former president, who was in court today for the verdict, will be making his first comments on the verdict.



The 7-member panel led by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah ruled that: "The petitioner has not provided any evidence to rebut the evidence created by the presumption CI135, for which his action must fail.



"We therefore have no reason to order a re-run as pleaded by the petitioner. We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit,” the CJ added as he concluded reading the over two-hour judgement.



Watch the livestream of his address below:



