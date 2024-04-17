LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo commissions Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, commissioning the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



This comes after the Volta River Authority advertisement indicating that the African and Middle East Resources Investment Group Plant (AMERI Plant) which was relocated to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, will be commissioned by President Akufo-Addo with the new name, Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP).



A section of the public, mostly members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the intention to rename the AMERI Power Plant, which was acquired by the John Dramani Mahama, to Kumasi Power Plant.



