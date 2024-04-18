May God open your eyes - How Akufo-Addo mocked naysayers after commissioning Kumasi Thermal Plant

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, commissioned the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP), which used to be called AMERI Power Plant, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Before the commissioning of the plant, the president was criticized by a section of the public, mostly members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), after an advertisement by the Volta River Authority revealed that the African and Middle East Resources Investment Group Plant (AMERI Plant) which was relocated to Kumasi from Takoradi, would be recommissioned with the new name Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant.



The critics of the president argued that the “recommissioning” of the AMERI Plant, which was acquired by the John Dramani Mahama government, under a new name by President Akufo-Addo, is an example of the president’s attempts to take credit for the achievements of other governments.



Well, President Akufo-Addo had a word or two for his critics at the commissioning of the K1TPP.



The president after touting the benefits of having the K1TPP in the Ashanti Region and commending all stakeholders who helped relocate the plant, took a swipe at his critics.



The president, with gestures, told his critics to open their eyes in order to see the developmental strides the country was making.



“To top it all, VRA provided all the funds for the construction of this station, including land acquisition, permits and licences, preparation of environmental and social impact studies, civil works, electric mechanical works, and commissioning of the plant," he said.



He added in Twi, “What I pray for is for God to open the eyes of our leaders who are not appreciating our developmental efforts, for them to see and appreciate our efforts”.



