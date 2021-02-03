General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

LIVESTREAMED: 2020 Election Petition hearing

play videoSupreme Court resumes hearing of Mahama’s election petition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 3 resumed the hearing of the 2020 Election Petition case filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



Member of the NDC Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte was discharged February 2, 2021 by the court after he mounted the witness box as Mr. Mahama’s 2nd witness.



Mr Mahama filed an application in court seeking to be granted permission to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission.



Mr Tsatsu Tsikata filed the application on behalf of the petitioner; Mr Mahama.



The petitioner through his legal team wants access to the EC’s original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions, and the declaration of the presidential results form.



The petitioner had prior to this sent in two requests to the Commission for the Commission to admit to certain facts, and for Mr. Mahama to inspect the said documents.



The Commission, however, did not accede to the requests prompting the present application.



The court will on Wednesday, February 3 hear and rule on the application.



The electoral commission declared incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of the country's 2020 presidential election.



The 76-year-old Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) beat his opponent and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 51.59% of the vote.



