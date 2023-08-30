LIVE UPDATES: All you need to know as Gabon soldiers announce coup

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coup announcement



Gabones soldiers in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023; announced that they have seized power in the Central African country.



The announcement was made via national television.



According to the soldiers, they were setting aside results of August 26 presidential election.



Incumbent Ali Bongo, now ousted, had barely hours prior been declared winner of the poll which the opposition claimed was fraudulent.



Gabon's Electoral Commission declared that Mr Bongo had won a little under two-thirds of the votes.





The Bongo family has ruled Gabon for 56 years. Father (42 years) & son (14 years). Gabon is Africa's 7th producer of oil & 3rd exporter of timber, but the poverty is stinking. There was a Presidential election on Saturday. Internet is switched off & there is curfew. Africa! pic.twitter.com/MClaG8VVeO — Duncan Abigaba (@DuncanAbigaba) August 29, 2023

#Gabon After the announce of the fraudulent electoral results declaring Ali Bongo as winner, the Gabonese army has seized control of the country and has called for the dissolution of all institutions. pic.twitter.com/w6PGfB4oZZ — Elle Vit Belle (She/Her) (@ElvineBelinda) August 30, 2023

Breaking News: The end of the Bongo rule in Gabon the military appeared on national television announcing that it has taken power. The Bongo family has ruled Gabon for a long time. — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) August 30, 2023

As I feared, the military has announced they're taking over in Gabon. https://t.co/g7BJWfVIom pic.twitter.com/D3QxFOBzgG — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) August 30, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Army officers have appeared on television in #Gabon saying they have taken power. They said they were annulling the election results in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner. "We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime." pic.twitter.com/0Y4Z8g4agI — Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) August 30, 2023

Breaking News: A military coup is ongoing in Gabon following controversial elections. The country has been ruled by a father and son since 1967.



President Ali Bongo has ruled Gabon since 2009.



His father, former President Omar Bongo ruled Gabon from 1967 to 2009. pic.twitter.com/G9IJOuExMA — Lawrence I. Okoro ( Sir Law ) (@LawrenceOkoroPG) August 30, 2023

What happened In Gabon is similar to what In happened In Zimbabwe! What must happen now? pic.twitter.com/pwXKTgGxVa — African (@ali_naka) August 30, 2023

Ali Bongo was born Alain Bernard Bongo in neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville in February 1959.He grew up Alain Bernard, eight years after his father became president in 1967. Mr Bongo came to power at the age of 50 when his father Omar died in 2009.His overthrow, if confirmed, would end his family's 53-year hold on power in Gabon, a major oil-rich and oil exporting country.He won his first election in 2009 and re-lection under controversial circumstances in 2016.In 2018, he suffered a stroke which sidelined him for almost a year and lead to calls for him to step aside.The following year, a failed coup attempt saw mutinying soldiers sent to prison.His third election despite his recovering health has by this coup been cancelled and he will be exiting office after 14 years in office.Twelve soldiers appeared on television announcing they were cancelling the results of the election and dissolving "all the institutions of the republic".One of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24: "We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime."This, he added, was down to "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos".According to multiple reports, sounds of heavy automatic weapons fire are being heard in Libreville, Gabon's capital.There is little information coming out of the country because of an internet disruption shortly after the end of polls on August 26.The government said it was imposing the measure to curb the spread of false results and by so doing to save lives and property.The main opposition leader had called on the president on Tuesday to accept defeat and hand over power barely 24 hours before the coup.In the announcement by an unnamed soldier, a number of state institutions were immediately dissolved in the wake of the coup. Among others:a. The National Assembly i.e. Parliamentb. The Electoral Commissionc. The Economic Councild. The Constitutional Court