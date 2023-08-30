LIVE UPDATES: All you need to know as Gabon soldiers announce coup

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Coup announcement
Gabones soldiers in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023; announced that they have seized power in the Central African country.
The announcement was made via national television.
According to the soldiers, they were setting aside results of August 26 presidential election.
Incumbent Ali Bongo, now ousted, had barely hours prior been declared winner of the poll which the opposition claimed was fraudulent.
Gabon's Electoral Commission declared that Mr Bongo had won a little under two-thirds of the votes.
President Ali Bongo has ruled Gabon since 2009.
His father, former President Omar Bongo ruled Gabon from 1967 to 2009. pic.twitter.com/G9IJOuExMA
