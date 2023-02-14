Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu backs Sophia Akuffo for picketing over DDEP

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: Antwi boasiako John

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has backed the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, for joining a group of pensioners who picketed at the Finance Ministry over the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



The lawmaker says he disagrees with people who are claiming the stateswoman erred in joining the pensioners to protest the government’s DDEP.



"I cannot say the former stateswoman did wrong for joining the protest because he who feels it knows it, and it was within her right to come out and speak against any policy or programme she thinks it’s affecting the public negatively".



The Member of Parliament made this known in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, Nyansapo, on Monday, February 13, 2023.



"I don’t know how much she has invested to join the protest, but we have to understand also that there are others who will have their entire world collapse if they are signed onto the program, and such people must be given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the DDEP." He told the host, Captain Koda.



The former Chief Justice on Friday, February 10, slammed the government for trying to force pensioners to sign up for the DDEP.



She joined the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, which picketed at the Ministry of Finance in an attempt to get their voice heard.