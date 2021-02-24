General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Kwaku Azar should have posted ‘Supreme Circus’ instead of ‘Supreme Concert’ – CDD’s H. Kwasi Prempeh

Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Prof H.K Prempeh has come to the defense of US-based accounting Professor and Lawyer, Prof Stephen K. Asare popularly known Kwaku Azar over a Facebook post the lattter made.



Prof Azar, in what some belief is a dig at the Supreme Court posts “Supreme Concert. Dayie!” after the Supreme Court for the umpteenth time thew out the opposition NDC. The post attracted mixed reactions from both NPP and NDC members defending and attacking him based on their party position.



Prof Azar did not however state that his post was in anyway related to the ongoing Supreme Court case.



He added a longer post to those criticising his “Supreme Concert” post:



“I have read the complaints and petitions of those who say I should not say “Supreme Concert” on my wall.



I choose my words carefully. I do not say things lightly. I say what I mean and mean what I say. When I say “Supreme Concert,” I mean Supreme Concert.



If I cannot say Supreme Concert when I want to say Supreme Concert then it was Supreme Concert for me to join the aluta to get the right to say Supreme Concert. I also encourage those who think I have violated a law to report me to the appropriate authorities. I’d be happy to respond to any subpoena or summons.



Complaints and Petitions are respectfully dismissed with prejudice.



I stand by my post and repeat, "Supreme Concert. Da Yie!" He ended.



Reacting to the issues under Joy News Journalist Joseph Ackah-Blay’s post, Prof H.K Prempeh sarcastically said Prof Azar is being accused of saying “Supreme Concert” instead of “Supreme Circus”.



Prof Kwaku Azar is a lawyer and activism credited with taking up issues that border on law and justice and justice delivery in Ghana. He remains widely respected by Ghanaians home and abroad and has won landmark human rights cases in the Supreme Court he took up on his own.



It is perhaps for this that the public drew a quick parallel to the Supreme Court when he posted “Supreme Court”.





