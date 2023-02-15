Kwabenya: Akufo-Addo inaugurates, hands over kindergarten school to GES

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo today, Tuesday, 14th February 2023, inaugurated and handed-over the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School, constructed by BSW International for the people of Kwabenya, to the Ghana Education Service.



UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.2 explicitly seeks to ensure that, by 2030, all girls and boys will have access to early childhood care and development to prepare them for primary education.



According to Mr Akufo-Addo, quality and inclusive early childhood education enables all children, irrespective of their physical, emotional, social or medical challenges, to come together at school, to play and learn together.



He said the absence of this deprives the child of play and other critical things of childhood, like cognitive, motor, physical, social, emotional, core competencies and language development.



It is for this reason that Mr Akufo-Addo said his government has embarked on the construction of some 350 kindergarten blocks, for which 160 have so far been completed while several dilapidated KG blocks have also been renovated but without mentioning numbers.



The president noted that his government will continue to take the education of millions of Ghanaian children seriously.



“We will continue to invest in education, and help secure our country’s future, for these interventions are geared towards the growth and development of Ghana,” he stated adding “we are preparing our youth for the birth of a prosperous society – a society which creates opportunities for all its citizens, rewards creativity and enterprise, honesty and hard work.”