Kumawu will fall for NDC in 2024 – Kwasi Amankwaa

Politics of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Kwasi Amankwaa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the just-ended Kumawu by-election, has vowed to bounce back strongly in 2024 and secure victory for the party.



Despite losing at the end of the election last week, Amankwaa is optimistic he will deliver the seat for the NDC in 2024.



Speaking to Dwaboase host, Kwame Minkah, on TV XYZ, he stated that his performance was encouraging, considering the sharing of monies, clothes and other items by the NPP national and regional executives on the day of election.



Although voter turnout during the by-election was low, Amankwaa’s votes appreciated by over a thousand, as compared to the NDC’s results in 2020.



He said his activism will help him secure the seat in the next general elections, adding “the work I did will pay off in 2024.



“NDC has become attractive in Kumawu because the people know I am for development. If you look at the monies the NPP guys shared and you compare that with the votes I had, you will realise that things are changing and the NDC stands a chance of winning the seat.”



Amankwaa also appealed to residents of Ashanti Region to align with the NDC since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied them their share of the national cake.



He believes the NPP rather pretend to show concern for the region only when elections are about to be held and neglect them when the polls are over, citing the by-election of Kumawu.



He said the NPP is taking advantage of the people of Ashanti although the region is a stronghold of the governing party.



By-Election Results



At the end of the contest last week, the New Patriotic Party’s Ernest Anim polled 15,264 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa and the two Independent Candidates, both of whom are called Kwaku Duah.



Amankwaa garnered 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a paltry 62 votes



Amankwaa and the Kumawu NDC executives were commended for their performance in the by-election.



Former President John Mahama who is also the 2024 flagbearer of the NDC in his congratulatory message indicated that Amankwaa’s performance was significant.



“That enthusiasm was aptly demonstrated in the increased number of votes our candidate garnered in the poll – 1,284 actual votes representing an increase of 52.6% over our 2020 performance,” Mahama stated.