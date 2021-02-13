General News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Koku Anyidoho's fate will be decided in about five months time - Baba Jamal

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress, Baba Jamal

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal has disclosed that the fate of former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho as a member of the party will be decided in about 4 to 5 months time.



The former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been suspended from the party pending the hearing and final determination of a petition against his conduct in the party.



Commenting on the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute, Baba Jamal said on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that the suspension of Koku Anyidoho will follow 4 to 5 months of investigation by the Disciplinary Committee before a final decision is taken.



“After the suspension, the matter will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee and the committee has 4 to 5 months to investigate the matter and come up with the outcome. In the course of the investigation, the suspension will be renewed every month,” he disclosed.



He explained that the National Executives of the party do not just get up to suspend someone as soon as there is a petition against the person unless there is an established case by a committee.



“We have been receiving petitions every day but it is not all of them that end up in suspension . . . the content of the petition will determine whether the accused person should be suspended or not. If the petition has some values and there is a need to investigate it, we will do it,” he stressed.



The former Akwatia Member of Parliament (MP) indicated that the petition against Koku Anyidoho has gone through the due process of the law governing the party and as such a Disciplinary Committee has been set up to investigate the case against him.



“This has nothing to do with hatred for anybody; the suspension passed through due process of the law. It was agreed at a meeting of which I witnessed that the petition goes through the right process to establish the cause of that action and also establish the truth of the matter,” he mentioned.



He noted that Koku Anyidoho will be given a fair hearing as he will be offered the opportunity to tell his side of the story before a decision can be made on the petition against him.



