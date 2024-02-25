Keep my name out of your campaigns - Amidu warns NPP, NDC

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has asked the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to involve him in their campaign to win power in 2024.



He served notice in a write-up dated February 23, 2024, that if his name is not put to rest, he may explode and those that baited him would have themselves to blame.



In his latest epistle copied to MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Amidu stated that even the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is aware of how lethal he is and will not dare him on any day.



Mr Amidu indicated that he has been a part of the current regime and also the NDC government and would not hesitate to speak up if his name or epistles, past and present, are used as a reference point during the electioneering campaign.



“I have stated elsewhere that the 2024 presidential election is going to be a contest between the lesser of two evils under the 1992 Constitution. In making that decision the non-sycophantic reasonable electorate may have to weigh the effects of the biblical and koranic edicts on punishment and repentance, and continued sin camouflaged with polished deception,” he said.



Adding that “John Dramani Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia are both my northern brothers and it is dangerous for both the NDC and the NPP to seek to use what I said or wrote before the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia siamese twins assumed the governance of this country on 7 January 2017 to date.



"Remember that I worked with this regime and may be privy to things Nana Akomea and his like cannot fathom. Nana Akufo-Addo knows how lethal I could be if the NPP puts temptation in my path,” he concluded.



Read his full epistle below:



