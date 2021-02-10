General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Kan Dapaah not fit for National Security job – Political Researcher

Albert Kan Dapaah is the Minister Designate for National Security

A political researcher, Eugene Eshun-Elliot has expressed worry over the reappointment of Albert Kan Dapaah as National Security Minister in the Akufo-Addo second administration.



According to him, Kan Dapaah should not have survived his previous term due to the rate of insecurity in the country during his tenure as a National Security Minister.



Speaking in an interview on ‘TV XYZ’, he said: “In a better country Kan Dapaah shouldn’t have survived the four years. He should have been kicked out of government.”



Citing the killing of undercover journalist Ahmad Suale whose killer has not been found after two years, the violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, and the death of the Takoradi girls, he believes Kan Dapaah is not fit for the job of National Security Minister.



“But for partisan purposes, Kan Dapaah should not have been in office,” Mr Eshun-Elliot added.



Kan Dapaah, Minister Designate for National Security will be vetted today, February 10, 2021, to serve a second term as National Security Minister.