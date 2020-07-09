General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KNUST SHS security drove me away like a chicken - Mother of deceased student

Richard Sam sarrounded by his colleagues whiles he battled for his life

The mother of Richard Sam, a KNUST Senior High School student who died on Tuesday says her son suffered from stomach ulcer.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the bereaved said knowing her son's condition, she tried visiting him on Sunday and brought with her some items but was turned away by the security on the strict orders of the school’s authorities.



“I was prevented from seeing my child on Sunday, just a day before the incident. The security men at the gate drove me away like chicken,” she said.



The mother said she was later called by the authorities on Monday evening and was informed that her son's condition had worsened.



She added that even though the situation started very early in the morning, she was informed in the evening.



She wondered why the authorities did not try to get medical attention for her son and had to wait for his situation to deteriorate before she was called to take her son to the hospital.



Her son died at the hospital the next day after he was administered several medications, reports say.



Following the death of Sam, students of KNUST SHS went on rampage on Tuesday and Wednesday protesting what they describe as negligence on the part of the school authorities.







Videos emerging from the school shows that as at the time the deceased was battling for his life, teachers around decided to stay away from him for fears he may have been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms and left him in the care of his colleagues who could be seen in the video trying to help their fellow.



On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service in a release signed by Head of Public Relations, interdicted the headmistress of the school, Madam Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa and directed her to step aside from her duties pending investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of Richard Sam.







Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.