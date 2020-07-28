General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

#JusticeForNanabaa: Ghanaians seek justice for 90-year-old alleged witch lynched up north

The 90-year-old woman was beaten to death for being labelled a witch

The online community in Ghana may not have physical presence in all parts of the country but their voice more often than not, reaches far.



Just as in the case of George Floyd, an African-American who was killed by a white police officer in the US, some concerned Ghanaians have raised alarm over the barbaric acts orchestrated by some residents in Kafaba, in the Savannah region, in the name of fixing the near-famine situation in their community.



About four days ago these locals, brutally beat a 90-year-old woman to death after a traditional priest accused her of witchcraft.



Not only has the act generated outrage amongst a section of the Ghanaian public, it has also been noted as a major dent in Ghana’s international image as regards efforts to promote human rights and freedoms.



As a matter of fact, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the act has “disfigured the face of our nation.”



To the online community, the only way of making up to the deceased and fixing the country’s broken image is to reciprocate the deeds undertaken for George Floyd who was killed in far away US.



The condemnation however, has not ceased.



Other prominent persons who have condemned the lynching of the 90-year-old Akua Danteh include former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former President Jerry John Rawlings, amongst several others.



It is worthy of note that a foundation has been established in the name of the victim to help ameliorate the seemingly unending culture of mob justice.



Below are more reactions from Twitter;





Idey take God beg you squad. Let's keep the same energy please. #JusticeForNanabaa pic.twitter.com/j6uqDYhWBi — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) July 27, 2020

Omg ???????????????? how did we get here? I am in great pain. How! Why! #JusticeForNanabaa — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) July 28, 2020

We saw a lot of Ghanaians especially celebrities and socialites speak up and condemn the George Floyd killing. Where are they in this KAFABA inhumane and gruesome killing ? Ghanaian lives matter too! — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 27, 2020

I was in troski and the 90 year womans case was been talked about

One guy opened his Mouth n)) se maame nu wanyini nti owu kraa eny3 hwee

I can't believe the other passengers hooted the man heavily till he alighted without reaching his destination#JusticeForNanabaa — Repented Sinner???????????????? (@WOFES3WAGYIMI) July 27, 2020

In this 21 century we are still lynching old women and accusing them of witchcraft in Ghana.. This is so appalling and uncalled for????????.. This woman deserves justice.??#JusticeForNanabaa pic.twitter.com/d6nAR2ARth — Borbortor(REBEL) (@borbortorbb) July 27, 2020

I'm going to use this as my avi till the authorities do something!! #JusticeForNanabaa. Let's all come together and send a message to. pic.twitter.com/s2NUzqrOWk — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) July 27, 2020

I just the 90 year old woman’s story and I’m really sad. You lynched a 90 year old woman cos you claim she’s a witch smh



This is really pathetic tbh, this shouldn’t happen to anyone ????#JusticeForNanabaa — Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) July 27, 2020

So these people stood idle for a 90year old woman to be executed just becus a fetish priest Said she’s a witch.????

are we in 21st century GH?????????



My Granny passed on 5years ago 2015

And y’all don’t know how I wuld have tolerate her if some1 said she was a witch #JusticeForNanabaa pic.twitter.com/VnlUX9Lhmk — CORROSIVE ?? RULES???? (@CorrosiveRules) July 28, 2020

2020 is that year showing us that impossible things can happen.

A fellow woman beating another woman in the name of witch caft? Are we not in the 21st century again?

Sigh.#JusticeForNanabaa pic.twitter.com/eCWIqkCIF6 — Fixon Dennis (@fixondennis) July 27, 2020

They should arrest everyone who hit the woman in that terrible video #JusticeForNanabaa — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) July 27, 2020

