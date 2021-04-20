Woman accused of witchcraft escapes lynching in Zabzugu

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A woman believed to be in her 60s has escaped lynching by the youth of Nakpali, a farming community in the Zabzugu District, over witchcraft accusation.



Amina Mahama’s house has, however, been burnt to ashes by the youth of the community.



3news.com gathered a branch of a baobab tree fell on a young man called Sulemana Issah, leading to his death three days later.



This resulted in the family of the deceased accusing Amina of being the one behind the young man’s death.



The family and friends subsequently mounted attacks on Amina Mahama at her residence at Nakpali and burnt her house to ashes.



Members of Amina’s family managed to get her to safety.



A distress call was made to the police in Yendi to her rescue.



Family of Amina Mahama have, however, threatened reprisal attacks if the perpetrators are not arrested within 24 hours.



No arrest has since been made.