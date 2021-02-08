General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Justice Atuguba would have thrown out Mahama’s election petition by now - Charles Owusu

play videoCharles Owusu works with the Forestry Commission

Charles Owusu of the Forestry Commission says the judges of the Supreme Court hearing the 2020 election petition have been very accommodative and lenient.



According to him, the petition which was filed by former President John Mahama would have been dismissed outrightly under William Atuguba, a former justice of the Supreme Court "because NDC was not prepared"



"If it was the time of Justice Atuguba, he would have thrown this case out; I'm sure...he would not have the patience for these things" he indicated.



Listen to him in the video below:



