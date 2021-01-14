Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: 3 News

John Mahama speaks after Day 1 of Election Petition hearing

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told Ghanaians that the Supreme Court has granted him the motion to correct the errors in his election petition filed at the apex court challenging the presidential results of last year elections.



The Supreme Court started hearing the case on Thursday, January 14, 2020.



In a tweet after the first day of the hearing, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said “The Supreme Court this morning granted the motion for amendment of my petition challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election declared by the Electoral Commission.



This was after the court granted a motion by the petitioner to correct some errors in his petition.



One of the errors the petitioner sought to correct is the relief seeking the court to order a rerun of the presidential election between the petitioner John Mahama and the 2nd Respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who the petition initially captured as the “1st Respondent”.



Earlier the court also granted the petitioners request to broadcast live the proceedings of the hearing. This action in accordance with Rule 69C (4) of C.I. 99, where provision is made for the proceedings of the court to be transmitted live if the court so determines.



It is the second time an election petition will be broadcast live, the first being in 2012 when the Fourth Republic experience its first election petition.



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, 2020, Presidential Election, John Dramani Mahama sued the EC as 1st Respondent and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as 2nd Respondent, seeking the Supreme Court to grant him the following reliefs:



A declaration that Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of 1st Respondent and the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections held on 7th December 2020 was in breach of Article 63(3) of the 1992 Constitution in the declaration she made on 9th December 2020 in respect of the Presidential Election that was held on 7th December 2020;



(b) A declaration that, based on the data contained in the declaration made by Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of 1st Respondent and the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections held on 7th December 2020, no candidate satisfied the requirement of Article 63(3) of the 1992 Constitution to be declared President-elect;



(c) A declaration that the purported declaration made on 9th December 2020 of the results of the Presidential Election by Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of 1st Respondent and the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections held on 7th December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever;



(d) An order annulling the Declaration of President-Elect Instrument, 2020 (C.I. 135) dated 9th December 2020, issued under the hand of Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of 1st Respondent and the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections held 7th December 2020 and gazetted on 10th December 2020;



(e) An order of injunction restraining the 2nd Respondent from holding himself out as President-elect;



(f) An order of mandatory injunction directing the 1st Respondent to proceed to conduct a second election with Petitioner and 1st Respondent [2nd Respondent as amended] as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution.





The Supreme Court this morning granted the motion for amendment of my petition challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election declared by the Electoral Commission.



The Court also announced its decision to broadcast live the proceedings of the court. #RespectMyVote pic.twitter.com/iudK6KNeHX — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 14, 2021