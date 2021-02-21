Politics of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama cooking up lies in court to look good for 2024 – NPP Organizer

John Mahama, Former President of Ghana

Dr Francis Adomako, the Ashanti Regional Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress in the just ended 2020 elections a liar.



The NPP Regional Organizer alleged that the ongoing Election Petition hearing was only a channel by the NDC flagbearer to win the hearts of Ghanaians in 2024.



“Mahama went to court only to make a name for himself hence making up the lies been told in court,” said Dr Adomako.



According to him, the former President of Ghana should come out to apologize to all persons of his party for spewing lies and using them as a hoodwink for his ‘selfish’ agenda for the 2024 elections.



In a report by My News Gh and cited by GhanaWeb, Dr Adomako explained that the unpreparedness of Mr Mahama’s legal team and his absence in court pinpoints the fact that the petitioner is not interested in the case but wants to market himself into the hearts of the NDC supporters for 2024.



“The former President’s witnesses in court is a clear indication that, he never took the court case seriously and that his witnesses are people, you can trust to do diligent work.” He said.