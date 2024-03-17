John Kumah was never considered by Bawuima as running mate – Vim Lady

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has rebuffed claims that the late former Minister of Finance, John Kumah, was being considered a running mate by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to her, Kumah was not on the list of persons who could become running mate to Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as speculated by some individuals after his death.



She reiterated that the late Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu constituency never expressed an interest in becoming the running mate to the vice president; hence, those claims are spurious and should be disregarded by the public.



Speaking on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady made it clear that Kumah had no interest in becoming a running mate nor was he considered by the NPP to be in that position.



“John Kumah was never considered by Bawumia as a running mate. He was not on the list. Kumah had never spoken about his interest in becoming the running mate,” she said.



Her comment comes after reports were rife that the late deputy finance minister was being considered a running mate.



Autopsy report rules out poisoning as the cause of Kumah's death



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic Party (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, a preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and 6 children.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB