John Kumah's death: Here's what Bawumia wrote in the book of condolences

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On March 8, 2024, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation to visit the family of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, to pay their respects.



Dr. Bawumia, in a message written in the book of condolences, opened in honour of the late MP, expressed his shock and sadness over the death of Dr. Kumah, whom he described as a rising and shining star.



“Just so unbelievable! We were together on Monday when you visited me at home. We talked about a lot of issues, and everything was okay. So, I am in deep shock that you have suddenly passed. You were a rising and shining star. No one has a bad word to say about you. You were so loved, but God loves you more and has called you. May your soul rest in perfect peace until we meet again,” the vice president stated.



The deputy finance minister died on March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government after a short illness.



Profile as published on the website of the Ministry of Finance:



Before his demise, John Kumah was the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region. He was a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over fifteen (15) years of experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs and supporting youth development.



As the first Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana. Under his leadership, the programme trained 7,000 startups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support Programme and supported 1,350 beneficiaries with funds.



Prior to working for government, Hon. Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm. He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.



In November 2020, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.



His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 from the Nobel International Business School (NIBS). In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



It all began at the University of Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.



As an Entrepreneur by birth, a Lawyer by Profession, a Politician by Choice, and a Preacher by Divine Calling, he sees none of these as an accident, but a call to serve humanity.



He was a family man with six children and married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah.



Below is the full message from Dr. Bawumia.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



TWI NEWS