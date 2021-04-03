Jesus’ death has given value to our lives – Bishop Agyinasare

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: GNA

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Resident Pastor of Perez Chapel Headquarters, Accra, says the death and blood of Jesus have given value to the lives of believers.



He said through the blood of Jesus “our lives have become valuable... his blood has given meaning and purpose to our lives.”



Bishop Agyinasare said this at a Good Friday Service of the Church in Accra.



He said the blood of Jesus, through his death, had redeemed Christians from evil and wrongdoing.



“We were God’s possession and the devil stole us; however, we have been redeemed with love through his blood,” he added.



The Bishop said the death of Jesus had “granted us fellowship with the Lord.”



“The blood of Jesus has brought many benefits to mankind, including healing, authority over the devil, and delivered us from the curse of the law.”



“If you are in a situation and feel defeated, the blood will change your situation,” he added.



Bishop Agyinasare told the congregation that the death and blood of Jesus had provided everything they needed to be successful in life.