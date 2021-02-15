General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Jean Mensa should come out to testify in honor of her God – Tsatsu

Counsel for the petitioner John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition hearing has urged the first respondent in the election petition, Jean Mensa, to testify in the apex court in honor of God, if she comes forward.



Tsatsu Tsikata said it is important for her to testify for the truth of what actually happened during and after the elections in the case before the court.



This he says will give glory to the God she serves as the truth is critical.



“It is important if she will come and testify as to the truth of what happened. I believe this will give glory to the God she serves because God is a God of truth and it will honour that God if she comes forward to testify to the truth.” He told the apex court



“In the affidavit we have made it quite clear that this truth is crucial and we want to stand on that,” Mr Tsikata said added



Tsatsu Tsikata filed a motion of leave on Thursday, to re-open their case in the 2020 election petition, to enable the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa testify in court.



Their motion comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the chairperson will not undergo cross-examination.



The three parties, however, argued about the petitioner’s motion to reopen the case on Monday and the court has set has set February 16, 2021 to make a ruling on whether or not the petitioner’s legal team should be allowed to reopen its case