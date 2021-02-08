General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Jean Mensa must face Tsikata in court – Appiah-Oppong insists

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson arrives in court for a sitting

Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, a spokesperson for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition, has averred that the chairperson of the Electoral Commission must necessarily be cross examined.



According to the former Attorney-General, EC chair Jean Adukwei Mensa had to take the witness box because of her central role as head of the body that conducted the now disputed poll.



Whiles addressing the media after sitting was adjourned today, she said it was clear that first respondent’s decision to not call any witness after having filed witness statements was only to evade cross examination by the petitioner’s lead lawyer.



“They have stated clearly that they are not going to call any witnesses, even though they have submitted witness statements. But they are avoiding, or running away or evading the cross examination of Mr Tsikata.



“We should remember that this is the EC which has a constitutional duty to the people. They have an obligation to account to us for stewardship and they say they are not going to call any witness?” she quizzed.



She said their team was going to prepare their statements ahead of tomorrow’s sitting: “Well, tomorrow; we will see how our lordships rule.”



EC lawyer Justin Amenuvor announced that they had opted to close their case and allow the process to proceed and by that they were not going to call any witness. The second respondent also submitted the same position.



The Chief Justice asked counsels to prepare oral arguments and make presentations for the bench to rule on the matter.



The EC’s chairperson was expected to mount the witness box whiles former NPP chair Peter Mac Manu was expected to appear for second respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.