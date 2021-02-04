Jean Mensa is not cut out for EC job – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has suggested to Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to consider vacating her post after the election petition hearing.



In the wisdom of Franklin Cudjoe, Jean Mensa has demonstrated great incompetence and has tainted her reputation.



In a Twitter post, Franklin Cudjoe averred that the hearing of the 2020 election petition has led to distrust for her position and a larger extent the EC.



“My own former boss at the IEA isn't cut out for the EC job. Many forget I was the only CSO leader to publicly hail Mrs Mensa's appointment as EC for several months".



We need to move on. If I were the EC, I'd resign after this court hearing. It is not healthy to be distrusted by millions of Ghanaians and be guarded by loads of soldiers each time they are going to work. Frankly, I was wrong”, he tweeted.



Franklin Cudjoe revealed that following her appointment as EC chair, he held conversations with her on how she can navigate the ‘minefield’ but events after her assumption of office have made him realize that Jean Mensa is not fit for the job of EC Chair.



He explained that having worked with Jean Mensa, he believes that she will offer more to the country if she goes back to her initial job of working with Think Tanks.



“I had extensive phone conversations with her on what minefields she must navigate..but alas she was taken. I want the real Mrs Jean Mensa, my former boss back doing what she knows best - think tanking”, he concluded.



Jean Mensa’s first major assignment as EC Chair has resulted in a court battle over the legitimacy of the man she declared as the winner of the December 7 elections.



John Mahama, the candidate of the NDC believes Jean Mensa was wrong to name Akufo-Addo as the winner and has gone to the nation’s apex court to correct what he and the NDC deem to be illegality.





We need to move on. If I were the EC, I'd resign after this court hearing. It is not healthy to be distrusted by millions of Ghanaians and be guarded by loads of soldiers each time they are going to work. Frankly, I was wrong.