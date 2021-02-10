Politics of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Jean Mensa is a 'confidence trickster', I’ve never had respect for her - Sammy Gyamfi

play videoSammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC

One of the spokespersons for the Petitioner in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition, Sammy Gyamfi, has launched a vituperative attack on the First Respondent and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, for her decision not to testify in court.



He claims the EC Chairperson is scared to be exposed following her fraudulent actions to rig the 2020 Presidential election for the Second Respondent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.



Sammy Gyamfi who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ expressed his revulsion at the conduct of the EC Chairperson by tagging her as a “confidence Trickster”, a “thief” and a “fraudster”.



“I have never had respect for this woman from day one. She is a thief," he averred.



Listen to interview:



