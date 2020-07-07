General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Jane Naana brings integrity to Mahama’s ticket - Fmr UCC Pro Vice-Chancellor

Professor of Educational Leadership of the University of Cape Coast(UCC) Prof. George K. T. Oduro has showered praises on Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on the occasion of her nomination as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



He remarked that “She is a woman of integrity and that is what she brings to the Mahama ticket and the NDC and when they win she would bring that to bear in government”.



The Educational Leadership Scholar was speaking to Ben Nartey on GBC Radio Central Morning Show on the nomination and acceptance of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.



When asked whether he was surprised about her nomination, Prof. G. K. T. Oduro said “I’m not the least surprised because it is said that, a child who knows how to wash his or her hands, eats with the elderly”. He further added that she is a visionary leader and has an excellent human relations”.



Reacting to the kind of qualities she brings to the ticket as Vice Presidential candidate to former President Mahama, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast enumerated three main qualities stating First, “She has Integrity and this is what she exhibited during her tenure as the Vice Chancellor of UCC”.



He added that, it is one of the most paramount quality of leadership. “It is a God given gift she has and that would be of benefit to President Mahama’s government”.



Prof. Opoku Agyemang he added believes in institutional agenda which is very good in governance. “What is in the interest of Ghana would be what she would uphold and she is not discriminatory in her dealings that is good,” he added.







The third important thing about her nomination he stressed is that, it would demonstrate to the whole world that Ghana values the contributions of women.



“So her nomination would help put Ghana across as not only a signatory to UN gender equity but as country that cherishes and tries to implement same”.



“Should she become Vice President, she would serve as a motivation for most women in Ghana. This would erase the erroneous impression that leadership is always about men,” he explained.

