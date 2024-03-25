James Agbey fumes over Kwesi Ahwoi's 'prepare to be president' comment

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

James Agbey, an outspoken operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has wondered what could have been going through the head of Kwesi Ahwoi, a founding member of the party, when he made comments to the effect that something sinister could happen to John Dramani Mahama.



Kwesi Ahwoi, who has since issued an apology on the matter, had been reported to have said to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the NDC, that she should stand ready to become president in the future.



Referencing how John Mahama ascended to the presidency, Ahwoi is reported to have said, "John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama. Anything can happen, so Naana, be ever prepared as your motto says, anything can happen and you can become the president of the republic of Ghana."



But reacting to the whole issue, which has taken over news headlines since the weekend, James Agbey wondered, “Are the Ahwois hatching evil plot against Mahama?”



He added, in a statement made available to GhanaWeb, that, “How anybody with clean bill of mental health will attempt to put the cart before the horse at this crucial stage of the NDC's life beats my mind. These same Ahwois - Ato for that matter, are rumoured to have once described Mills behind closed doors, as ‘delusional, paranoid, hallucinatory and lacking mental capacity.’"



He further urged the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to be careful and lookout for divisive elements within the party who could be planning evil against him.



“We’ve come too far to let the Ahwoi brothers to derail our collective interests as a party.



“President Mahama, beware of the Ahwois. They are really out to get you,” he claimed.



In his apology letter, Kwesi Ahwoi stated that “I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.



“I concede that I misspoke on the occasion. I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement.”



