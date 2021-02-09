Politics of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It will be in the interest of Akufo-Addo, EC, others for Jean Mensa to enter witness box - Lawyer

Legal Luminary, Professor Kwaku Asare

Private legal Practitioner, Kwaku Asare has reiterated that it would be in the interest of the Electoral Commission, the President of Ghana and parties involved in the election petition for the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa to enter the witness box.



The lawyer and accounting professor who is popularly known as Kwaku Azar said the EC boss must enter the box and dispute all the doubts surrounding the outcome of the 2020 polls.



In his view, the EC must go into the witness and answer questions.



Read his post below.



It is in the interest of the Electoral Commission, the President, the Petitioner, the Court and GOGO for the Returning Officer to enter the witness box and answer any questions that the petitioner might have.



I truly cannot see any downside in her mounting the box to dispute the petitioner’s claims, lay out the truth as she knows it and clear any clouds surrounding the elections.







I, must, however, admit that I disagree with Tsatsu’s election theory. He should have simply tendered in the witness statement and then move to cross-examine.



His other points about justice, and prior affidavits are more persuasive. Agree or disagree, his advocacy skills are a pleasure to watch. One more reason why law should be taught at the universities!!



There are other ways to get the returning officer into the box. She is boxed in and must just go in the box.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



Da Yie!