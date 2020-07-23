General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

It was lawless - GBA blasts Hawa Koomson, others

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned recent happenings at some voter registration centers as unacceptable and lawless.



According to the GBA, the shooting incident involving a minister of state, Mavis Hawa Koomson, as well as the killing of one person at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region in connection with the registration exercise, are lawless and “totally unacceptable.”



“The GBA finds as disturbing and totally unacceptable the events that occurred at the Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region and the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.



“The Ghana Bar Association finds these incidents very unfortunate and we hereby condemn unreservedly the actions of the perpetrators which have resulted in the untimely death of one person, attacks on officials of the Electoral Commission, mayhem and confusion. Their actions are lawless and totally unacceptable. It is regrettable that the suspects in one instance include a Minister who is also a lawmaker,” the Association said.



Awutu Senya East MP, Mrs. Koomson who is also the Minister for Special Development Initiatives admitted on Monday to firing the gunshots, claiming that it was in self-defense when confusion broke at the center.



This has received widespread criticisms from the public with some people calling for her resignation and prosecution, although some members of her party have said such calls are unnecessary.



Her action, as well as the violent clashes that led to the death of one person at Banda Ahenkro, are a few of the ugly scenes recorded during the exercise.



The Ghana Bar Association says it is hopeful that the incidents will be duly investigated and all offenders swiftly arrested and prosecuted.



“We trust that the investigations into all acts of violence at registration centers will thorough, speedy, and will result in the swift arrest and due prosecution of the offenders and irrespective of status.”



The association also called on the police to execute their mandate strictly to ensure that Ghanaians go about their civic duty without fear.

