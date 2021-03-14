General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s comfortable to be in the box if you’re committed to truth and justice – Tsatsu Tsikata

play videoLawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Veteran lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata who served as counsel for Petitioner of the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama has subtly thrown shots at the first respondent, Chair of the Electoral Commission.



Speaking for the first time after the verdict of the Election Petition, Mr Tsikata while responding to a question from his host, Kwaku Sintim Misa on the KSM Show, intimated that the ‘box’ was a comfortable place to be if one was committed to truth and justice.



KSM who had themed the discussion for the day as ‘Tsatsu in the Box’ comically probed the lawyer if he was prepared to be queried, seeing that he had arrived with a voluminous book.



Mr Tsikata retorted amidst smiles, saying; “…it’s very comfortable to be in the box if you’re committed to truth if you’re committed to justice…"



During the almost two-month court process, the Petitioner failed on countless occasions to get the First Respondent, Jean Mensa to mount the witness box after she declined to testify; a situation which stirred controversy and backlash from the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress party.



Other stakeholders and governance experts who waded into the conversation described the failure of the Electoral Commission Chair as one which failed to bring finality to the matter.



