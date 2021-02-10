General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

It looks like Jean Mensa is being shielded from accountability – Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni says antecedents around the current state of the 2020 Election Petition at the Supreme Court indicates that Madam Jean Mensa is being shielded from accountability or she is running away from defending her work.



Lawyers for the petitioner and the respondents on Tuesday, February 10, 2021, gave oral arguments on whether the head of the Electoral Commission should mount the witness box or not.



This comes after the petitioner on Monday announced through his lawyers that he had brought his case to an end, subsequent to which lawyers for the first and second respondents announced that they did not intend on calling any witnesses.



The announcement by the respondents was objected to by the petitioner’s lawyer, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata who argued the need for Madam Jean Mensa specifically to mount the box.



The court after hearing arguments from all parties on Tuesday has fixed Thursday, February 11, 2021, to rule on the specific issue of whether the EC head has to mount the box or not.



Before the court’s pronouncement, however, opinions have been divided on the matter and Manasseh in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb has suggested that the picture of the situation looks like either of two things.



According to the investigative journalist, it is either Madam Jean Mensa is being shielded from being accountable of her job as Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner or she is running away from her work as the returning officer for the 2020 presidential election.



“The picture looks like Jean Mensa is being shielded from accountability or she's running away from defending her work,” Manasseh posted.



