It is possible for NPP to 'break the 8' despite the mismanaged economy – Analyst

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to political analyst Boakye Yiasom, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) quest to break the 8-year jinx is possible, just as it has happened in neighbouring Nigeria.



Despite the economic crisis and the NPP’s failure to manage the economy as expected, the analyst believes they have a chance to break the 8 should if things turn around.



He claimed that just because they mismanaged the economy does not mean they will lose.



He argued that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had not provided any superior message to Ghanaians to make them decide why they should be the better alternative.



"We are yet to know the kind of message the NDC wants to bring on board. If the NPP is able to turn things around before 2024, they could break the 8-year jinx.”



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that the NPP could also win the polls because former President John Mahama is the obvious choice as the candidate had been a president before, and Ghanaians know his record.



He said, unlike the candidates of the NPP, none of them have been president before, and that could go in their favour.

"They could win this because the opponent had been a President before. We know his record. Whoever they [NPP] choose has never been a President before, and so it is an advantage. You also have an incumbent advantage.”



Boakye Yiadom added that the other reason the NPP could break the 8 is that Ghanaians want to see what is beyond the 8.



He said some Ghanaians want to know how parties would perform should they go beyond eight years.



He said one major problem we have witnessed is the abandonment of projects by successive governments hence the need to give people more than eight years to know how they would perform.