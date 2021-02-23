Politics of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is okay for others to have friends, allies in NPP but they fight me for doing same – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has bemoaned what he says is the level to which he is being victimized by the party.



Mr Anyidoho in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb observed that whiles some members of his party have found reasons to have friends and allies in the New Patriotic Party without being judged, he is being persecuted for doing same.



He referred to the contempt incident of former Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine at the Supreme Court and lauded the beauty of him having NPP members solidarize with him during his purging as ordered by the court.



“My brother Dominic Ayine yesterday didn’t mention any NDC lawyers name to thank him. He kept on mentioning Frank Davies and only God knows the extent to which Frank Davies helped him. Whatever trouble he was heading into, it was Frank Davies who is an NPP person that rescued him. But as for Koku Anyidoho his case is different, why is it so.



"It is okay for people to have friends and allies in the NPP but if Koku Anyidoho and Gabby Otchere-Darko support Arsenal they say he is a traitor, even if President Akufo-Addo is doing something good and I praise him it becomes a problem,” he lamented.



According to Anyidoho, he practices a politics of “tact and finesse” which does not sit well with his NDC folks but he believes that is the best type of political practice that does not promote insult and animosity.



The NDC former Deputy General Secretary was recently handed an indefinite suspension by the party.



This was after two Members of the NDC petitioned the party’s national executive committee to look into the behavior of Mr Anyidoho which they said was casting the name of the NDC into disrepute.



Mr Anyidoho has however denied receiving any suspension letter from the party.