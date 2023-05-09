Interdicted Fijai SHS Headmaster reinstated after investigations

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has made a decision to reinstate the headmaster of Fijai Secondary School, who was previously suspended on allegations of collecting illegal fees.



The GES, in a statement, has directed both the head teacher and the school Parent Association to refrain from collecting any form of illegal fees or unauthorized levies from students.



The GES also emphasized the importance of adhering to the regulations and guidelines governing the payment of school fees. The reinstated headmaster is expected to resume his duties while the regional director who was acting in his absence, has been instructed to hand over the affairs of the school to him while providing the necessary support.



“I have been directed by the Director-General to re-instate you effective 8' May. 2023 based on the item’s report on the alleged Collection of illegal Levies in the

school.



“GES Management directs that the Head Teachers and Parents of the school should be made to understand that Ghana Education Service (GES) frowns on an unauthorized collection of levies and takes every act of illegal collection of monies seriously.



“The Regional Director is to hand over the Administration of the School to you and accord you the necessary support for you to function effectively,” a statement from the GES said.



The statement further served a reminder to all educational institutions and stakeholders that the collection of illegal fees or unauthorized levies is strictly prohibited



“Management of GES wishes to inform you that all staff have a primary responsibility to ensure strict compliance to all directives, rules, and regulations of the Service and will not hesitate to take severe sanctions against any officer who flouts such directives and rules in the future,” the statement added.







