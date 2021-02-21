General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Insecurity as robbery victims share harrowing experiences on Akoma FM

File photo: More than six robbery cases have been reported in different areas within the metropolis

Fear has gripped some residents in Kumasi as reports of robbery cases soar in some parts of the Ashanti Region capital, making insecurity major topical issues in recent times.



At least, there are more than six reports of robbery cases in different areas within the metropolis in the past week alone with Kwadaso and Adum being the epicenter.



During an open discussion on radio program for listeners to share their experiences and vent their frustrations on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, February 19, the overwhelming number of listeners shared their encounters.



The phone-in segment, which afforded victims of robbery attacks to share their experiences, saw more than 20 victims taking turns to spill their ordeals.



The first caller [name withheld] recounted her ordeal to the host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, her encounter with a confident trickster who posed as a pastor.



“My incident happened just last three days on the 16th of February when I met a man who described himself as a pastor and started telling me mysterious stories about my family which somewhat made me believe him. He later requested I get him a brand new iPhone pro max and Android to assist him deliver me from a demon who has been hampering my marriage and success.”



Recounting her ordeal in a sobbing tone, she concluded that “little did I know that the so-called pastor was a con man who bolted with the two phones plus my GH¢500”.



Another caller [a man] also phoned in with a bitter experience which he said happened just four days ago at Bantama.



“Actually I sell bread so I had just arrived from my usual repayment rounds from my clients. As soon as I alighted at Bantama roundabout, some unknown persons pounced on me and started calling out ‘kronfo oo kronfo oo’ to wit thief! thief!! All I saw was that people had pounced on me and started beating me. In the process, they stole my money but for the timely intervention of one man who saw me alight from the car, they would have unsuspectedly beaten me to death.”



At the peak of the show, another lady phoned in and narrated how she was robbed in a taxi she picked from Kwadaso to Sofoline.



Almost all the victims who shared their experiences had gone through trauma and seemingly had no confidence in the security agencies as they say they didn’t see any reasons to report such cases to the police because it will be just another business as usual.



Wrapping up the show, spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Police Command Godwin Ahianyo advised residents to take up their security and be vigilant especially when boarding taxis.



“Security is a shared responsibility so I will plead all hands to be on deck in fighting this canker,” he said, adding: “Let’s try and report all persons with questionable characters to the police, though.



“The police is working hard to protect lives and property so let’s all help ourselves.”