Over GH¢240,000 robbed from Mobile Money vendor in Rambo style

Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Four suspected armed robbers on Wednesday, April 21 robbed a Mobile Money vendor at Bantama in the Ashanti Region at gun point and made away with over GH¢240,000.



The four robbers in masks and wielding pistols stormed Osuani Boakye Ventures, a super MoMo agent at Bantama on the Bantama high street at about 7:30 pm.



Recounting the incident on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political talk show GhanAkoma, one of the victims told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “I was busily serving my customers so all that I heard was that…Where is the money, bring the money”.



“When I raised my head, I saw a man in mask pointing a gun at me,” he narrated.



“The whole incident happened in 2 minutes as they took all the money we had and bolted.”



Owner of the business Yaw Boakye Dankwa while narrating the incident in a sobbing voice indicated that “earlier in the day we had made withdrawal of GH¢241,000 for our daily operations and transactions so that’s the actual figure the armed robbers took, but I can say that we are not safe as a country because how can such a robbery incident be successful at an open place like Bantama high street?”



He appealed to security agencies to increase visibility at such flashpoints to fight the growing insecurity in Kumasi.



Mr. Boakye, who sounded downhearted and distraught explained “that though a CCTV camera spotted the incident, the images were not clear so we hope the police can make some arrests”.