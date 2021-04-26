Indiscipline, congestion pose security threats in Accra – Regional Minister

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Greater Accra Regional Minister Mr. Henry Quartey has noted that indiscipline poses security threat in the capital city.



Apart from indiscipline, Mr. Quartey who has been embarking on a decongestion exercise in Accra also noted that congestion also poses threat to the security.



“[Although] Accra is working already, let us contribute to make it work by getting the wrongs right.



“When you have congestion around it obviously poses security threats, we have indiscipline in the region which also leads to security to threat.



“The main issue is that you tackle the indiscipline and then it covers everything,” he told Joy News.



Mr Quartey started his ‘Make Accra Work’ plan into action earlier this month.



He and his team stormed the central business district (CBD) to clear off traders who had illegally occupied the pavements.



It was to get rid of structures on the shoulders of roads, clear traders who obstruct pedestrian movement off the pavements and allow for the free flow of vehicular traffic.



Mr Quartey, accompanied by some military men and policemen, stormed the CBD with a bulldozer for the exercise.



There were also some officials from the Forestry Commission (FC) who were present to provide assistance on how the beauty of the area could be re-ignited.



The exercise was undertaken by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) with support from the security agencies.