General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Incompetent Kpessa-Whyte failed John Mahama, NDC at EC – Nana B

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte testified on behalf of John Mahama

National Youth Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye has indicated that Dr. Kpessa-Whyte’s testimony in court exposes his incompetence.



According to him, as a trained agent of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC which has been sceptical about the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson, it comes as a shock that the University of Ghana lecturer will claim to have ben instructed by the same person the NDC doesn’t trust.



To Nana B, the cock and bull story does not add up and if he were Dr. Kpessa-Whyte he would have bowed his head in shame and will never had exposed such incompetence to his superiors who had sent him to do a job.



“Even how you allowed yourself to be deceived, your people should be angry at you. Someone like me so if I’m sent on duty to d something and I later come and say I was deceived by the person I was sent to…I mean it doesn’t gell.



He continued “for someone who has been trained on the electoral laws and is an academic, to say he was deceived. You don’t even say this to your people. It’s a privileged position for you to be the agent of the flagbearer of the largest opposition party so if you come and tell your people that you were deceived by the very EC you have organized several press conferences against her, how do you allow yourself to be deceived by this same woman”.



