'Illegal' female Muslim pilgrim to Mecca dies from reported hardships

Some sad news coming in from Saudi Arabia is that a Muslim pilgrim from Ghana has lost her life.



The cause of the death of Zulfawu Ishaku, 68, at Mecca is still one that has not been determined, although there are suspicions it may have been attributed to hardship, a report by 3news.com has said.



However, the report said that the woman is believed to have come from Kumasi, the regional capital of the Ashanti Region.



Zulfawu is also said to have been in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on a visiting visa – something that the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not allow for persons coming to the country on pilgrimage.



The report added that in the case of the deceased, and just like others like her, they would usually infiltrate the camp of Ghanaians who officially travel to the country to observe the Hajj.



This, it added, is usually at the expense of government-registered pilgrims.



“Zulfawu Ishaku was said to have travelled to Mecca during Umrah season with the intention to stay over and perform Hajj with those officially permitted to.



“Unfortunately, on her part, she went through difficult times during her stay which led to a worsening medical situation, resulting in her demise,” the report said.



Earlier, the Ghana Hajj Board had sent notices and warnings out that pilgrims traveling for the holy pilgrimage in Mecca should not do so on such visas because if they are found, they would be arrested and handed over to the authorities in Saudi Arabia.



Tied that that, some three persons are said to have been arrested over the past weekend, the report added.



Zulfawu’s burial is to follow soon, in line with Islamic practices.



