UG Muslim students commend GMSA for support during Ramadan fast

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Muslim students at the University of Ghana have lauded the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) for the support they received from them during the just ended Ramadan fast.



The Association is said to have, on daily basis, provided the students with predawn meals, referred to as Suhur and the nightly feast that breaks the fast, referred to as iftar.



The students say the support from the Association, helped them have a wonderful fasting experience on campus.



President of the Muslim students on campus, Luqman Dabone, told UniversNews that aside from the support they received from the mother association, the University of Ghana chapter put in place necessary structures to ensure that students have a good fasting experience.



He says that this year’s Ramadan has largely been successful.



”Fasting on campus has actually been a success, it has actually been convenient for most of the students. What actually happened was due to the way the Association has been structured. From the hall level to the main executives committee, what we decided to do was to collaborate with the hall executives to put up things that will make Muslim students in the respective halls have a fruitful fasting. We started with some bit of fun raising whiles the executives committee was writing letters to external bodies, the executive members of the halls were also having their internal ways to raise funds to support the students. Commonwealth hall executives, for instance, have since the beginning of Ramadan had the Suhur ( predawn meal) and the Iftar (nightly feast) together out of their own internal funds,” he said



Ahead of this year’s Eid celebration, Central Chief Imam of the University of Ghana, Imam Abu-Bakr Baba, said that the ceremony will be observed in the mosque.



“The Eid will be observed in the mosque where we will have control over a lot of things whereby we will ensure that people coming into the mosque are following the protocols, that is washing their hands under running water with liquid soap and also wearing of the nose mask,” he said.