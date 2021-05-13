You are here: HomeNews2021 05 13Article 1260370

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Zanetor and other political figures mark 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr

Political leaders took the opportunity to extend their greetings to the people

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid Mubarak is a happy occasion for Muslims to feast and rejoice.

It is also a day to say thanks to the almighty Allah for all that he blesses us with.

Eid-ul-Fitr literally translates into the occasion of breaking the fast. This festival marks the closing of the month-long Ramadan fast.

Muslims wait to sight the new moon on the eve of Ramadan to start the festivities the next morning.

Eid is a festival of charity, it is a festival for self-introspection. It has a deep spiritual significance for all.

The celebration varies from country to country with differences in local culture and traditions.

Here is a collection of some Eid ul Fitr messages and wishes that political personalities in Ghana have shared.











