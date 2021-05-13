Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Zanetor and other political figures mark 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid Mubarak is a happy occasion for Muslims to feast and rejoice.
It is also a day to say thanks to the almighty Allah for all that he blesses us with.
Eid-ul-Fitr literally translates into the occasion of breaking the fast. This festival marks the closing of the month-long Ramadan fast.
Muslims wait to sight the new moon on the eve of Ramadan to start the festivities the next morning.
Eid is a festival of charity, it is a festival for self-introspection. It has a deep spiritual significance for all.
The celebration varies from country to country with differences in local culture and traditions.
Here is a collection of some Eid ul Fitr messages and wishes that political personalities in Ghana have shared.
2021 Eid ul-Fitr Message #EidMubarak 1/5 pic.twitter.com/cZt2sx22zp— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) May 13, 2021
#EidAlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid pic.twitter.com/5a4VtCncQG— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) May 13, 2021
Wishing you and your family a Blessed Eid. pic.twitter.com/xfTCWUU73t— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 13, 2021
Barka da Sallah! pic.twitter.com/KXhw7G4H7g— Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (@zanetorofficial) May 13, 2021
