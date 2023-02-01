Ignore the propaganda; Alan’s homecoming was hugely successful – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

A member of the Communications Team of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Solomon Owusu has rubbished reports suggesting that the ‘homecoming’ of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen turned out to be a disappointing snub as some key NPP stakeholders in the Ashanti Region failed to show up.



A story published by 3news.com claimed Alan, a flagbearership hopeful homecoming to the Ashanti Region on Monday January 30, 2023 failed to galvanise key support as key members of the party in the region shunned the event.



“As Alan and his team headed to the the Manhyia Palace to call on the Asantehene, his team lacked the presence of heavyweights and party big wigs that ought to have been part of a campaign entourage for such a grand visit to the Asantehene.



“Out of the 43 sitting MPs of the Ashanti Region, only 2 were present – MP for Subin Eugene Antwi and MP for Asokwa Patricia Appiagyei,” the story said.



But reacting to the story in an interview with Kasapafmonline.com, Solomon Owusu urged the public to treat the report which he describes as propaganda with the contempt that it deserves as it is misleading.



He asserted that rather, Alan Kyerematen’s homecoming was hugely successful and impactful.



“On the contrary the homecoming received massive attendance by party regional executives as well as polling station executives who are the King Makers of the party. These are the people who matter in our internal party elections and they were present at the event. The only person who was absent amongst the regional executives was Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako,” Solomon Owusu emphasized.