‘If not Bawumia, why Mahama?’ - Okatakyie Afrifa asks

Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has asked supporters of former President John Dramani Mahama to give tangible reasons why he should be made president of Ghana again.



According to him, Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should not be the obvious choice, as some are asserting, just because Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is part of the failed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The journalist, who made these remarks in the latest episode of his ‘For the Records’ show, laughed at suggestions that Dr Bawumia should have resigned, if his voice was not truly heard in the current government.



He argued hat the vice president could not have resigned because he was against some of the policies of the government, because he would have lost the opportunity to become president.



“… ordinarily, I agree with you that both Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo should be booted out. But this is the case where this person on the other side, has been given the chance as vice president and president.



“Then they say Dr Bawumia says when he comes, he will cancel the E-levy. Is it not a known fact that Dr Bawumia said publicly that he believes electronic transactions must not be taxed? Then people say why did he not resign? How is that even possible? If he had resigned, he would surely not even have the chance to come and lead the NPP,” he said.



Afrifa Mensah said that Ghanaians should rather examine the statements and visions of the two men to determine who could better lead the country.



He said that just like Mahama was a man of his own when he rose from vice president to become president, Dr Bawumia can also be same.



“John Dramani Mahama was not so happy with so many happenings under Prof Mills, but he kept quiet. He came in and sacked all the people who were around Prof. Mills because he had a mind of his own; he wanted to chart his own course.



“Yes, we must begin to digest the statements of Bawumia and Mahama and look at the one that is more feasible,” he said.



