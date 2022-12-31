If God speaks to us, we will prophesy on 31st night – Owusu Bempah assures IGP

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has assured the Christian faithful of prophecies come 2022 31st Watch Night.



He has also tasked all prophets to defy the recent police caution against prophecies that could allegedly create fear and panic stressing that it was an obligation to speak what God has revealed to the clergy, be it good or bad.



Owusu Bempah in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube expressly disagreed with the police release asking Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to desist from issuing such statements.



“On this issue, we (clergy) disagree with Dampare. On 31st, we will prophesy come what may and, in all humility, unless God doesn’t speak to us. Tomorrow whatever God reveals, I will say it, what requires concealment I will treat as such.



“Every prophet should speak because failure to do so will mean we speak of our own. So Dampare and his team should reconvene another meeting and stop issuing that pre 31st night warning,” he added.



The renowned clergyman, who is also known as the Nation’s Prophet, explained that despite all the efforts Akufo-Addo was putting into governing the country, his achievements appear muted.



Owusu Bempah said it seems as though there is a blanket placed on the country which is obstructing the good works of the president from manifesting.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is doing a lot but it seems concealed because of this directive. It is as though there is a blanket draped over the country. How can a sitting president and his vice be hooted at in public? It is not normal,” he submitted.



Akufo-Addo was hooted at on three occasions over the course of the year, first at the Global Citizen Concert at the Black Star Square then twice during engagements outside Accra.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on the other hand was booed at when he represented the president at the annual Hogbetsotso Za in the Volta Region.



“The president and his people should realise that something is not right. NPP came to power with a prophetic word. What myself and others saw showed that it was God who was bringing Akufo-Addo into office.



“In his first four years, things were very okay. Even as we speak, he is doing a lot but it seems that his efforts are concealed. There is a hand covering something and they must sit up. Any godly nation that rejects God will attract curses,” he added.







Owusu Bempah was very close to Akufo-Addo until they fell out after the clergyman was arrested and put before court over a public disturbance case.



Earlier this year, he announced that he was no longer on good terms with the president and that he had stopped praying for him and the government.



On Christmas day, however, he hosted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who appealed to him to remember the government in prayer.