Bawumia’s campaign team 'fires' back at Rev Owusu-Bempah

Politics of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: The Herald

The National Public Relations Director for the National Bawumia Movement for 2024, Abocipala Adongo Thomas, says the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will become the next President of Ghana, irrespective of what anyone does to discourage him.



The PRO was reacting to a viral video of the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah , in which he prophesized in 2015 that God had revealed to him that there was a hindrance to then running mate, Dr Bawumia succeeding the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.



Owusu Bempah in a recent video, said although God revealed that to him in 2015 that there was a hindrance to Dr. Bawumia becoming President of Ghana, the same God also showed him what to do to prevent what loomed ahead of Dr. Bawumia.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV's morning show, Ghana Nie, Abocipala Adongo Thomas noticed that, despite being old, the said video was now being circulated by some people, who he suspects belong to the opposition party.



He said the spreading of the video now was an indicator that Dr Bawumia, will definitely be the next president in 2024, irrespective of his religion.



"I know we have accepted him in our society, so if you know the strength of the person, nothing can hurt his image," he said.



Abocipala Adongo Thomas said, "Again, we as an independent body and followers of the NPP would want everyone to understand that we do not see anything wrong with that prophecy from Owusu Bempah in 2015."



He added, but the problem we have now is those who are circulating it today. We want them to understand that come what may, our next president, come 2024 is going to be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia."



He said, although Owusu Bempah did not mention Bawumia's name, the said video has been tagged with Bawumia's photos, therefore making people think he is the one the Pastor was referring to.



Abocipala Adongo Thomas, said the National Bawumia Movement for 2024, will campaign for Bawumia until he (Bawumia) himself comes out to say he is not interested in the presidential race.



"For now, we are independent individuals within the party who are trying to promote the good works of Bawumia. He hasn't come out yet but we will keep promoting him until presidential nominations are opened," he said.



The video that emerged captured Rev. Owusu Bempah proclaiming that God does not want a non-Christian to be the leader of the country and suggested in the said video clip that NPP could lose an election if a certain vice who is a non-Christian is made the flagbearer.



