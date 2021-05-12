Bawumia can become the President of Ghana – Owusu-Bempah

Politics of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has said there is no hindrance for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana.



The latest prophecy from the man of God indicates he has walked back on a 2015 prophecy in which he claimed the NPP could lose an election due to a non-Christian candidate they will present to the electorates as a flagbearer.



According to him, though God revealed to him that there was a hindrance to the then-running mate succeeding candidate Akufo-Addo at the time, he (God) also showed him what to do to avert it.



“There is a 2015 prophetic video of me going viral which was about our Vice President Bawumia. It was in 2015 that God through me gave that prophecy,” Rev Owusu Bempah said in the new video on Sunday, May 9, 2021.



He wondered why some people would be circulating the six-year-old video after that prophetic word came to him.



"One thing is that prophetic word was in 2015, the NPP came to power in 2016. We are in 2021, how many years? Six years. Why is it this time that some people are using that part of the message and spreading it?” he asked.



Rev. Owusu-Bempah said, though it was a revelation from God, the same God also showed him what to do to prevent what loomed ahead of Dr. Bawumia.



"Then, God said to me, He was going to reveal to me what would hinder the prophecy from coming to pass. And I prayed about it and God showed me what I should do to avert it. We did it.



“And we worked on that of Bawumia. Brethren, I am saying that we worked on that one as well,” Rev Owusu-Bempah narrated.



He ended his sermon by saying that God reveals to redeem and God did just that as he (God) showed him what to do for the Vice President and it was done.