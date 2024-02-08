If EMT is an advisory body, who is responsible for managing the economy? – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has questioned the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over his claim that the Economic Management Team (EMT), which he chairs, is only an advisory body to the cabinet and not responsible for the economy.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, if Bawumia is saying the EMT is an advisory body, he wants know who is in charge of managing the economy.



His comments come after the vice president in a lecture dubbed Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solution for the Future, on February 7, 2024, stated that the Economic Management Team (EMT), which he chairs, is only an advisory body cabinet and its advice are subservient to overall decision of the cabinet.



Sammy Gyamfi in an interview on Metro TV, accused Dr. Bawumia of trying to absolve himself and the EMT from the economic woes of the country.



“The EMT is a component of cabinet. It is that component of cabinet that is responsible for the management of the economy. Managing the economy means that they coordinate, and implement the government’s policies. In that cabinet, all the ministers who are responsible for one way or the other the economy, bring it trade, agric. or finance, they are all members of that economic management team.



“Assuming the economic management team is an advisory body which it is not, what body is responsible for managing the economy of Ghana?” he asked.



Explaining further, the NDC communications officer noted that the EMT, which is composed of cabinet ministers from various sectors, is the component of the cabinet that is in charge of managing the economy, coordinating and implementing the government's policies.



This, according to Sammy Gyamfi, is not what Bawumia is presenting the public.



To him, the vice president’s claim is what he describes as a bareface lie.



“The finance minister in the EMT is under the vice president. The finance minister is just responsible for implementing the fiscal economic policies of government. The monetary policy is dealt with or implemented by the bank of Ghana. All of these people are members of the economic management team and their chairman is Dr Bawumia. So, this whole claim the EMT is an advisory body, is a bareface lie,” he added.



