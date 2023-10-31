Ibrahim Mahama makes massive donation to dam spillage victims in Oti, Bono East and Afram Plains

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has together with another of his companies, Dzata Cement, made a donation to communities adversely affected by recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



The latest is the third round of publicly announced intervention after an earlier donation to the people in Mepe and surrounding areas in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region.



Engineers and Planners is also currently working on a major road in the North Tongu constituency for free.



In the case of the latest donation, communities in three regions stand to benefit from among others, bags of rice, mackerel, cooking oil and tomato paste supplies.



Rafik Mahama, an aide to Ibrahim Mahama posted details of the donation which were formally presented on October 29 to the Paramount Chief of Chonke Traditional Area, Dasebre Nana Kwame Bungya Atamafowiesi II at a durbar.



"The business magnate and Dzata Cement delegated a team to donate the relief items to the affected communities. The items included 12,500 bags of 5kg rice, 18,000 cans of Mackerel, 9,000 bottles of cooking oil and 18,000 cans of tomato paste," Rafik wrote in a Facebook post.



He added: "Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his companies always reached out to individuals and communities who are vulnerable or in need. He said the items will be distributed to those affected by the Dam spillage in Oti Region, Bono East and Afram Plains constituencies."



The Chief and Krachi West MP, Hon. Helena Adjoa Ntoso thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for their support for the affected communities.



Read details of the donation below:



IBRAHIM MAHAMA AND DZATA CEMENT DONATE TO 12,500 HOMES IN OTI REGION, BONO EAST AND AFRAM PLAINS CONSTITUENCIES:



The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Sunday, October 29, donated relief items to more victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The team representing Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was welcomed with a durbar by the Chiefs, Queen mothers, The MP’s, representatives of political parties and the good people of the affected communities. The durbar was held at the main Dambai Lorry station.



Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s donation is the biggest support yet from an individual or any institution to the displaced people some of whom are having to lodge in schools, tents, churches and mosques because their homes were massively flooded following the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The business magnate and Dzata Cement delegated a team to donate the relief items to the affected communities. The items included 12,500 bags of 5kg rice, 18,000 cans of Mackerel, 9,000 bottles of cooking oil and 18,000 cans of tomato paste.



Speaking at the durbar on behalf of the team, Rafik Mahama, aide to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, said helping the needy and giving back to society is one act Mr. Ibrahim Mahama does with passion and dedication.



He added that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his companies always reached out to individuals and communities who are vulnerable or in need. He said the items will be distributed to those affected by the Dam spillage in Oti Region, Bono East and Afram Plains constituencies.



Receiving the items on behalf of the community, the Paramount Chief of Chonke Traditional Area, Dasebre Nana Kwame Bungya Atamafowiesi II thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and Dzata Cement for the massive donation.



He said this donation has brought more smiles to the people living in the affected communities. He said the items will be distributed equitably to various communities through their MP’s.



Speaking on behalf of the MP’s in the affected communities, Krachi West MP, Hon. Helena Adjoa Ntoso thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for their support for the affected communities.



Hon. Helena Adjoa Ntoso assured the team from the business mogul that, there will be equitable distribution of the items to all the affected communities. She said the intervention of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was timely and much needed.







