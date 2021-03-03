General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, Contributor

IDEG is positively engaging Ghanaians ahead of Supreme Court verdict

IDEG is reminding the two main political opponent the Peace Pact

The Institute for Democratic Governance, has proven it's commitment to peace and stability over the years.



During the build-up to Ghana's 8th General Elections, the Institute carried out an extensive campaign dubbed, I Speak For Peace. This was climaxed with the signing of a Peace Pact by the two major candidates, days to the polls.



In the spirit of promoting democracy, the Institute has again kicked off a campaign, to promote peace ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the election petition.



The IDEG in collaboration with Civic Forum Initiative (CFI), delivered an address to the press, calling on Ghanaians to maintain the peace and urging the Police to enforce law and order in a manner that respects human rights.



Speaking to a rep from IDEG, the news desk was assured of the Institute's commitment to democratic stability. "We would devote our social media platforms @IDEGGHANA to the message of maintaining peace before, during and after the verdict, with hopes that our clarion call will be heard", stated Dorsina Dwamena-Aboagye



